• Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston continues its new “Shane Center Presents” concert series with a one-man show by composer and pianist Philip Aaberg at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19. Tickets are $30 for adults, $23 for seniors/college students/military and $15 for youth. Make reservations at www.theshanecenter.org or by calling the box office at (406) 222-1420.

• The city of Livingston’s Tree Board will convene for a special meeting from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, via Zoom only, to finalize the 2023 Arbor Day Celebration in Livingston. For more information, contact the city offices at (406) 222-2005.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters