• Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston continues its new “Shane Center Presents” concert series with a one-man show by composer and pianist Philip Aaberg at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19. Tickets are $30 for adults, $23 for seniors/college students/military and $15 for youth. Make reservations at www.theshanecenter.org or by calling the box office at (406) 222-1420.
• The city of Livingston’s Tree Board will convene for a special meeting from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, via Zoom only, to finalize the 2023 Arbor Day Celebration in Livingston. For more information, contact the city offices at (406) 222-2005.
• The Park County Special Education Cooperative Board will hold a special meeting at 10:30 am on Thursday, April 20. For more information, call (406) 222-6600.
• The city of Livingston Parks and Trails Committee will meet 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 in the City-County Complex’s Community Room, and by Zoom.
• ASPEN will conduct a volunteer advocate training on Friday, April 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Gain the skills and knowledge needed and learn the necessary protocols for joining ASPEN’s team as a volunteer support line advocate. For more information or to register, contact Rebecca Ruhd at rebecca@aspenmt.org or call (406) 222-5902, ext. 3. This training is free and lunch will be provided.
• The Park High School National Honors Society is sponsoring its May-Flower 5K Run for everyone as well as a Toddler Dash at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at Park High. Dress in colors. There will be a raffle and prizes. The cost is $15 for 14 years and up, $10 for 6-13 years, and $5 for up to 5 years old. Sign up at GoFan (https://gofan.co/app/school/MT71978). Proceeds will go to the Park High National Honors Society.
• A Livingston-Park County Public Library internship is available for a Park County high school student this summer at the Livingston-Park County Public Library. Interns will work 12 hours per week for eight weeks at $16.50/hour. Applicants must be Park County residents between 16 and 19 years old. Application forms are available at the Park High library, the public library, and on the library’s website. The application deadline is May 31.
