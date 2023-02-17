• The Livingston Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce and Job Service/Bozeman is sponsoring the 2023 Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Park County Fairgrounds. The cost for employers to register and reserve a booth is $20. The event is free and open to the public. To register, employers may contact Chamber CEO Leslie Feigel at (406) 222-0850 or email info@livingston-chamber.com. For more information, call (406) 222-0850.
• The Stafford Animal Shelter, 3 Business Park Road in Livingston, has a dog walker/cat cuddler program from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Volunteers can stop in with a copy of your ID, fill out a short form and spend a half hour walking a dog or petting a cat. For more information, visit staffordanimalshelter.org.