• A cat spay neuter clinic will be held on Sunday, April 2 at Livingston Civic Center. Call the Spay Neuter Project at (406) 222-2134 or email spayneuterlivingston@gmail.com for an appointment. Also, there will be a vaccination/chip clinic for dogs and cats, for which no appointment is necessary. For more information, email laurelrhodesdvm@gmail.com.
• The April meeting for the Gardiner Resort Area District will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 upstairs at the Gardiner Chamber office. For more information, visit www.gardinerresorttax.com. The public is encouraged to attend.
• The Livingston Urban Renewal Agency meeting will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. on Wednesday, April 19 in the City-County Complex Community Room, and by Zoom.
• The Gardiner School District will hold a trustee election for two three-year seats on May 2. Candidates must file a declaration of intent and oath form by 4 p.m. on March 30. Forms are available at the front desk of the school office or on a link in the 2023 election calendar posted on www.gardiner.org. For more information, contact Superintendent Mike Baer at (406) 848-7563 or email school election administrator Judy Righter at Clerk@gardiner.org.
• Livingston Fire and Rescue offers free child safety seat inspections by appointment at the City/County Complex. To make an appointment, call 222-2061.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.