• A cat spay neuter clinic will be held on Sunday, April 2 at Livingston Civic Center. Call the Spay Neuter Project at (406) 222-2134 or email spayneuterlivingston@gmail.com for an appointment. Also, there will be a vaccination/chip clinic for dogs and cats, for which no appointment is necessary. For more information, email laurelrhodesdvm@gmail.com.

• The April meeting for the Gardiner Resort Area District will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 upstairs at the Gardiner Chamber office. For more information, visit www.gardinerresorttax.com. The public is encouraged to attend.

