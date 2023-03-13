• The city of Livingston Historic Preservation Commission will meet 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 in the City-County Complex Community Room.
• The city of Livingston Urban Renewal Agency will meet 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 in the City-County Complex Community Room.
• The city of Livingston Parks and Trails Committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 in the City-County Complex Community Room.
• Two Lenten Luncheons will be held this year — Wednesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 29, both at 11:45 a.m. at Holbrook United Methodist Church on Fifth and Lewis streets. The cost is $5. The events will include a luncheon and short Lenten devotional. All are welcome.
• The AAUW 2023 Doris Davis-Gallagher Memorial Scholarship for $2,500 is available to female students from Park County or Mammoth Hot Springs with an established residency. Students must be college sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students. The deadline for applications is June 13. For applications or more information, contact: DJ Robb Scholarship Committee robb_inn@yahoo.com, Joyce Phillips Scholarship Committee phillipsjp47@gmail.com or Melanie Moroney Scholarship Committee canyonmel@yahoo.com.
• The Livingston-Park County Public Library bookmobile is at Arch Park in Gardiner from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. If you are unable to visit the bookmobile, there is a drop box/holds shelf located at the Gardiner Community Center. Call (406) 222-0862 for more information.
