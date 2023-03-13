• The city of Livingston Historic Preservation Commission will meet 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 in the City-County Complex Community Room.

• The city of Livingston Urban Renewal Agency will meet 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 in the City-County Complex Community Room.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters