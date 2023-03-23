• Community Closet’s next grant deadline is March 31. Apply online and learn more at communitycloset.org/funding. Community Closet has given over $600,000 in cash donations to nonprofits and civic activities in Park County. Grants are funded by thrift sale proceeds.
• The Yellowstone Bus Tours of Livingston’s four historic districts sponsored by the Livingston Downtown Building Owners and Business Association have begun for the season. They are Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m., starting at the Livingston Depot Center. The cost is $8 for adults and children are free.
• Chapter P of the P.E.O. Sisterhood is offering a $2,500 scholarship to a graduating senior girl from one of Park County’s high schools. The scholarship is based on academics, school and community activities. Eligible girls can pick up the application from their respective guidance offices. The deadline for application is April 14, 2023. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international women’s organization.
• The Livingston Model Railroad Club meets Tuesday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the basement of the former Northern Pacific baggage building in the Livingston Depot complex, downstairs from the Gourmet Cellar. They run trains for display with tracks and backgrounds, and the public, kids particularly, is welcome to drop by. For more information, call a club member at (406) 223-7792.
• The Yellowstone Club, the oldest women’s club in Montana and a sponsor of a Livingston-Park County Public Library intern every summer, is looking for new members. Members give or host presentations on subjects of travel, history, book reports, biographies, community services, etc. The club meets monthly on a Monday from 10AM-12 noon October-April. If you are interested, call Julie at (406) 223-2090.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.