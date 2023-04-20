• As part of National Drug Take Back Day, any over-the-counter or prescription medications you want to properly dispose of can be dropped off 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 in the Cole Conference Room at Yellowstone Forever, 308 W. Park St. in Gardiner.

• Stafford Animal Shelter will have a puppy adoption event from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Petco, located at 2911 W. Main St. in Bozeman. For more information, call Stafford at (406) 222-2111 or Petco at (406) 585-1780.

