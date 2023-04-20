• As part of National Drug Take Back Day, any over-the-counter or prescription medications you want to properly dispose of can be dropped off 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 in the Cole Conference Room at Yellowstone Forever, 308 W. Park St. in Gardiner.
• Stafford Animal Shelter will have a puppy adoption event from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Petco, located at 2911 W. Main St. in Bozeman. For more information, call Stafford at (406) 222-2111 or Petco at (406) 585-1780.
• P.E.O. Chapter BW is offering two scholarships this year:
- High school senior girls from Park County are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or greater and plan to attend a four-year post-secondary educational institution in fall 2023. Apply at https://forms.gle/9NYrcxrF4v69Wdhg9.
- Young women who are graduating in 2023 or have graduated from a Park County high school or are homeschooled and are 21 years old or less are eligible to apply for this $1,500 Career and Technical Education Scholarship. Individuals with a GPA of 2.0 or greater who plan to begin or continue studies toward a technical college degree or certificate will be eligible. Apply at https://forms.gle/Xzx8YEPArzzFdnvv8.
• The Yellowstone Club, the oldest women’s club in Montana and a sponsor of a Livingston-Park County Public Library intern every summer, is looking for new members. Members give or host presentations on subjects of travel, history, book reports, biographies, community services, etc. The club meets monthly on a Monday from 10 a.m.-noon October-April. If you are interested, call Julie at (406) 223-2090.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.