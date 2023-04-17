• The Park County Weed District is doing noxious weed spraying on Montana Department of Transportation and Park County Road rights of way until about Oct. 6. For more information, call the Weed District at (406) 223-1306.
• The city of Livingston Urban Renewal Agency will meet 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 in the City-County Complex Community Room and by Zoom.
• The city of Livingston Planning Board will meet 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 in the City-County Complex Community Room and by Zoom.
• The AAUW 2023 Doris Davis-Gallagher Memorial Scholarship for $2,500 is available to female students from Park County or Mammoth Hot Springs with an established residency. Students must be college sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students. The deadline for applications is June 13. For applications or more information, contact: DJ Robb Scholarship Committee robb_inn@yahoo.com, Joyce Phillips Scholarship Committee phillipsjp47@gmail.com or Melanie Moroney Scholarship Committee canyonmel@yahoo.com.
• The Livingston-Park County Public Library bookmobile is at Arch Park in Gardiner from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. If you are unable to visit the bookmobile, there is a drop box/holds shelf located at the Gardiner Community Center. Call (406) 222-0862 for more information.
