• A city of Livingston Zoning Commission meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, in the Community Room of the City-County Complex.
• From March 27 to April 8 students in grades K-8 can participate in the Shane Center’s Spring Young Actors’ Workshop, a two-week after-school intensive finalizing in a full-scale musical theater production. Rehearsals for the Spring YAW production take place weekdays 4 to 7 p.m. The workshop culminates in three public performances of “Peter Pan.” Tuition is $160 per student and $120 for each additional family member. Financial assistance is available. To register, visit https://www.theshanecenter.org/events/2023-spring-young-actors-workshop.
• The Gardiner School District will hold a trustee election for two three-year seats on May 2. Candidates must file a declaration of intent and oath form by 4 p.m. on March 30. Forms are available at the front desk of the school office or on a link in the 2023 election calendar posted on www.gardiner.org. For more information, contact Superintendent Mike Baer at (406) 848-7563 or email school election administrator Judy Righter at Clerk@gardiner.org.
• The Stafford Animal Shelter, 3 Business Park Road in Livingston, has a dog walker/cat cuddler program from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Volunteers can stop in with a copy of your ID, fill out a short form and spend a half hour walking a dog or petting a cat. For more information, visit staffordanimalshelter.org.
