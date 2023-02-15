• A Livingston City Tree Board meeting will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Community Room of the City-County Complex.
• A Livingston Parks and Trails Committee will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the Community Room of the City/County Complex.
• Chapter P of the P.E.O. Sisterhood is offering a $2,500 scholarship to a graduating senior girl from one of Park County’s high schools. The scholarship is based on academics, school and community activities. Eligible girls can pick up the application from their respective guidance offices. The deadline for application is April 14. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international women’s organization.
• TOPS Club — Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a nonprofit weight loss support group. Visitors are welcome. Join them at the Church of Christ Friendship Hall at 917 W. Park St, every Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Call Barb at (406) 222-0756 for more information, or check out the TOPS website https://tops.org.
• Livingston Roundup Rodeo Association is looking for contestants to compete for the 2023 Miss Livingston Roundup Rodeo Queen title. The deadline is May 1, 2023. Requirements for applicants are: single women between the ages of 19-24. Applications can be found at www.livingstonroundup.com. For more information contact Carla Williams at (406) 220-2484 or Claree Tecca at (406) 223-0309.