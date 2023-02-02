• The Livingston Film Series will present the 2021 documentary “Fathom” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and screenings begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit theshanecenter.org.
• Livingston Roundup Rodeo Association is looking for contestants to compete for the 2023 Miss Livingston Roundup Rodeo Queen title. The deadline is May 1, 2023. Requirements for applicants are: single women between the ages of 19-24. Applications can be found at www.livingstonroundup.com. For more information, contact Carla Williams at (406) 220-2484 or Claree Tecca at (406) 223-0309.