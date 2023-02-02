The Livingston Film Series will present the 2021 documentary “Fathom” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and screenings begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit theshanecenter.org.

Livingston Roundup Rodeo Association is looking for contestants to compete for the 2023 Miss Livingston Roundup Rodeo Queen title. The deadline is May 1, 2023. Requirements for applicants are: single women between the ages of 19-24. Applications can be found at www.livingstonroundup.com. For more information, contact Carla Williams at (406) 220-2484 or Claree Tecca at (406) 223-0309.