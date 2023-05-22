• The city of Livingston Public Works Department, Parks Department and volunteers are cleaning up the Mountain View Cemetery. The regulations are posted at the cemetery entrance and online at https://www.livingstonmontana.org/publicworks/page/cemetery-rules-regulations. If you have keepsakes that are not allowed, remove them. The city will remove and dispose of anything not allowed by regulations.

• The Park County Democratic Central Committee will hold its biannual County Convention to elect officers, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 in the Livingston Public Library meeting room. All are welcome.

