• The city of Livingston Public Works Department, Parks Department and volunteers are cleaning up the Mountain View Cemetery. The regulations are posted at the cemetery entrance and online at https://www.livingstonmontana.org/publicworks/page/cemetery-rules-regulations. If you have keepsakes that are not allowed, remove them. The city will remove and dispose of anything not allowed by regulations.
• The Park County Democratic Central Committee will hold its biannual County Convention to elect officers, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 in the Livingston Public Library meeting room. All are welcome.
• The city of Livingston’s Parks and Trails Committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 in the City-County Complex Community Room and by Zoom.
• The AAUW 2023 Doris Davis-Gallagher Memorial Scholarship for $2,500 is available to female students from Park County or Mammoth Hot Springs with an established residency. Students must be college sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students. The deadline for applications is June 13. For applications or more information, contact: DJ Robb Scholarship Committee robb_inn@yahoo.com, Joyce Phillips Scholarship Committee phillipsjp47@gmail.com or Melanie Moroney Scholarship Committee canyonmel@yahoo.com.
• The Livingston-Park County Public Library bookmobile is at Arch Park in Gardiner from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. If you are unable to visit the bookmobile, there is a drop box/holds shelf located at the Gardiner Community Center. Call (406) 222-0862 for more information.
