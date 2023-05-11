• Elk River Books will host a book launch celebration for Park County author Maggie Anderson’s debut memoir, “Between Rock and a Hard Place” on Thursday, May 18 at 122 S. Second St. in Livingston. The free event begins at 7 p.m., and a book signing and reception will follow. For more information, email info@elkriverbooks.com or call (406) 333-2330.

• Livingston’s Blue Slipper Theatre will present “The Stories We Share: A Memoir Performance,” an evening of readings by local actors on Thursday, May 25 at the theater to benefit the Friends of the Livingston-Park County Library. The event will be emceed by radio host Chrysti the Wordsmith. The $25 tickets, which can be purchased at www.blueslipper.org, include appetizers, beer and wine. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program follows at 7 p.m. The Blue Slipper is located at 113 E. Callender St.

