• Elk River Books will host a book launch celebration for Park County author Maggie Anderson’s debut memoir, “Between Rock and a Hard Place” on Thursday, May 18 at 122 S. Second St. in Livingston. The free event begins at 7 p.m., and a book signing and reception will follow. For more information, email info@elkriverbooks.com or call (406) 333-2330.
• Livingston’s Blue Slipper Theatre will present “The Stories We Share: A Memoir Performance,” an evening of readings by local actors on Thursday, May 25 at the theater to benefit the Friends of the Livingston-Park County Library. The event will be emceed by radio host Chrysti the Wordsmith. The $25 tickets, which can be purchased at www.blueslipper.org, include appetizers, beer and wine. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program follows at 7 p.m. The Blue Slipper is located at 113 E. Callender St.
• The Stafford Animal Shelter has a dog walker/cat cuddler program from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Volunteers can stop in with a copy of your ID, fill out a short form and spend a half hour walking a dog or petting a cat. For more information, visit staffordanimalshelter.org.
• TOPS Club-Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a nonprofit weight loss support group. Visitors are welcome. Join them at the Church of Christ Friendship Hall at 917 W. Park St., every Tuesday at 8 a.m. Call Barb at (406) 222-0756 for more information, or check out TOPS website https://tops.org.
• Automatic Transmission Specialists and the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with local automotive businesses, rebuilds a refurbished vehicle for persons such as a veteran, a senior, a student or a family who is in need of transportation. For an application for the Park County Automobile Giveaway, contact the Livingston Chamber at 222-0850; ATS at 222-3992; CHP at 222-1111, ext. 5; HRDC at 333-2537; the Clyde Park Town Hall; or the Gardiner Chamber of Commerce at 848-7971 or email info@livingston-chamber.com.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.