• The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts presents students of Park High School in the musical, “Band Geeks,” weekends to May 21. Performances take place in the Dulcie Theatre. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults, $17 for seniors/students/veterans, and $11 for youth 17 and under. Make reservations at theshanecenter.org or (406) 222-1420.
• The Livingston Urban Renewal Agency will meet 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 in the City-County Complex Community Room and by Zoom.
• The city of Livingston Planning Board will meet 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 in the City-County Complex Community Room and by Zoom.
• The city of Livingston Tree Board will meet noon-1 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 in City-County Complex Community Room and by Zoom.
• A Livingston-Park County Public Library internship is available for a Park County high school student this summer at the Livingston-Park County Public Library. Interns will work 12 hours per week for eight weeks at $16.50/hour. Applicants must be Park County residents between 16 and 19 years old. Application forms are available at the Park High library, the public library, and on the library’s website. The application deadline is May 31.
• The 2023 Summer Concert Series kicks off June 1 this year with a show by Denim & Dust. Concerts take place outdoors 5-8 p.m. on Thursdays at the Shane Center. Enjoy wine, beer, popcorn and snow cones plus new offerings by RX Coffee.
• ASPEN’s Safe House regularly needs household items. To view ASPEN’s wish list of needed items visit www.aspenmt.org/inkinddonations. If you are unsure if we need an item, call first before dropping items off at the business office. Call Holly at (406) 222-5902, ext. 4 to inquire if items are needed.
• Counterpoint, at 116 E. Lewis, accepts aluminum cans. Drop off donated cans at the garage doors on B Street. Counterpoint will also pay per pound. Call 222-2472 for more information.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.