The March meeting for the Gardiner Resort Area District will be held upstairs at the Gardiner Chamber office on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.gardinerresorttax.com. The public is encouraged to attend.

• The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority will hold a virtual board meeting on Wednesday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. See the agenda and information for joining the meeting virtually at https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings. Call-in information: (406) 272-4824, conference ID: 224 228 75#.