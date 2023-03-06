• The March meeting for the Gardiner Resort Area District will be held upstairs at the Gardiner Chamber office on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.gardinerresorttax.com. The public is encouraged to attend.
• The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority will hold a virtual board meeting on Wednesday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. See the agenda and information for joining the meeting virtually at https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings. Call-in information: (406) 272-4824, conference ID: 224 228 75#.
• The Livingston City Conservation Board will meet Wednesday, March 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the West Room, City/County Complex.
• The city of Livingston Historic Preservation Commission will meet Tuesday, March 14, 3:30-4:30 p.m., in the Community Room, City/County Complex.
• The AAUW 2023 Doris Davis-Gallagher Memorial Scholarship for $2,500 is available to female students from Park County or Mammoth Hot Springs with an established residency. Students must be college sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students. The deadline for applications is June 13. For applications or more information, contact: DJ Robb Scholarship Committee robb_inn@yahoo.com, Joyce Phillips Scholarship Committee phillipsjp47@gmail.com or Melanie Moroney Scholarship Committee canyonmel@yahoo.com.