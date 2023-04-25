• The city of Livingston Public Works Department, Parks Department and volunteers will be cleaning up the Mountain View Cemetery starting in May. Check the regulations posted at the entrance to the cemetery on allowed and not-allowed decorations. If an item that is not allowed is left, it will be removed and disposed of, so make sure any keepsakes you have placed near a loved one are allowed — and if not, remove.

• Swim lesson registration for the city pool begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3. Registration takes place both online (https://secure.rec1.com/MT/livingston-recreation-department/catalog) or in person (Livingston Civic Center, Recreation Office, 229 River Drive, upstairs from McNair Gravity Skate Park). Phone support will be prioritized after in-person registration is taken care of.

