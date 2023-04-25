• The city of Livingston Public Works Department, Parks Department and volunteers will be cleaning up the Mountain View Cemetery starting in May. Check the regulations posted at the entrance to the cemetery on allowed and not-allowed decorations. If an item that is not allowed is left, it will be removed and disposed of, so make sure any keepsakes you have placed near a loved one are allowed — and if not, remove.
• Swim lesson registration for the city pool begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3. Registration takes place both online (https://secure.rec1.com/MT/livingston-recreation-department/catalog) or in person (Livingston Civic Center, Recreation Office, 229 River Drive, upstairs from McNair Gravity Skate Park). Phone support will be prioritized after in-person registration is taken care of.
• The Blue Slipper Theatre in Livingston presents “Mary Page Marlowe” by Tony- and Pulitzer-winning playwright Tracy Letts, May 5-7 and May 11-14. Performances will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
• The Park County Weed District is doing noxious weed spraying on Montana Department of Transportation and Park County Road rights of way until about Oct. 6. For more information, call the Weed District at (406) 223-1306.
• The AAUW 2023 Doris Davis-Gallagher Memorial Scholarship for $2,500 is available to female students from Park County or Mammoth Hot Springs with an established residency. Students must be college sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students. The deadline for applications is June 13. For applications or more information, contact: DJ Robb Scholarship Committee robb_inn@yahoo.com, Joyce Phillips Scholarship Committee phillipsjp47@gmail.com or Melanie Moroney Scholarship Committee canyonmel@yahoo.com.
