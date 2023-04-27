• The public is invited to the Livingston Community Choir’s spring concert, set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at Holbrook United Methodist Church. The choir tries to keep its concerts free, and to help do that there will be a reception and bake sale after the performance. There will also be a box available for donations.
• The Yellowstone Gateway Museum is seeking volunteer walking tour guides for summer 2023, beginning in June. Downtown Livingston tours planned this year include “Ghosts and Ghost Signs,” “Local Bars and Brews,” and new this year, “Art and Architecture.” Guides are also sought to lead Gardiner History Walking Tours. Contact Karen Reinhart at (406) 222-4184 or kreinhart@parkcounty.org for more information.
• P.E.O. Chapter BW is offering two scholarships this year:
- High school senior girls from Park County are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or greater and plan to attend a four-year post-secondary educational institution in fall 2023. Apply at https://forms.gle/9NYrcxrF4v69Wdhg9.
- Young women who are graduating in 2023 or have graduated from a Park County high school or are homeschooled and are 21 years old or less are eligible to apply for this $1,500 Career and Technical Education Scholarship. Individuals with a GPA of 2.0 or greater who plan to begin or continue studies toward a technical college degree or certificate will be eligible. Apply at https://forms.gle/Xzx8YEPArzzFdnvv8.
• Counterpoint, at 116 E. Lewis, accepts aluminum cans. Drop off donated cans at the garage doors on B Street. Counterpoint will also pay per pound. Call 222-2472 for more information.
• The Stafford Animal Shelter has a dog walker/cat cuddler program from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Volunteers can stop in with a copy of your ID, fill out a short form and spend a half hour walking a dog or petting a cat. For more information, visit staffordanimalshelter.org.
