• The public is invited to the Livingston Community Choir’s spring concert, set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at Holbrook United Methodist Church. The choir tries to keep its concerts free, and to help do that there will be a reception and bake sale after the performance. There will also be a box available for donations.

• The Yellowstone Gateway Museum is seeking volunteer walking tour guides for summer 2023, beginning in June. Downtown Livingston tours planned this year include “Ghosts and Ghost Signs,” “Local Bars and Brews,” and new this year, “Art and Architecture.” Guides are also sought to lead Gardiner History Walking Tours. Contact Karen Reinhart at (406) 222-4184 or kreinhart@parkcounty.org for more information.

