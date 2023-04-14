• Livingston LightWorks will host its third Holistic Healing Fair on April 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m at the Park County Fairgrounds. The event will include local energy healers, herbalists, astrologers, crystal healers and more. Watch presentations about alternative healing modalities, find crystal jewelry, learn your body number and get a body scan. Admission is free.
• The annual Railroad Swap Meet will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22 at the Livingston Depot Center. The meet is a traditional get-together for railroad enthusiasts and exhibitors from all around the Western region. Admission is a $1 and kids 10 and under are free. Vendor tables are $25 each. Vendors may sign up at https://www.livingstondepot.org/railroad-swap-meet.html.
• If you are having bear problems, call Evan at Bear Awareness Gardiner at (207) 441-7199. They provide one free bear-resistant garbage can for every residence in the Gardiner area. Businesses, check out their cost-sharing program to help with bear-proofing.
• The Yellowstone Gateway Museum seeks submissions for “Celebrating Yellowstone” a juried art exhibition and sale to run July 1-Oct. 1. It is encouraged that artwork was created during 2022, Yellowstone National Park’s 150th anniversary and depict or be inspired by the park. Artists may submit up to three works of art in any medium, including sculpture, for consideration. Size, including frame, may not exceed 60 inches and must be ready to hang. All pieces will be actively marketed for sale and the museum retains a 30% commission on sold pieces. A brief story explaining the artist’s inspiration for the work of art is encouraged and may be included in the exhibit. Contact Karen Reinhart at kreinhart@parkcounty.org or call (406) 222-4184 for details. The deadline is April 11, 2023.
