• There will be a potluck at Beaver Creek Community Hall, 651 Swingley Rd., on Sunday, March 12, at 1 pm. Bring a main dish, salad, or dessert to share. The public is invited to attend.

• A city of Livingston Tree Board meeting will be held on Thursday, March 16, noon, in the Community Room of City/County Complex.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters