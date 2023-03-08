• There will be a potluck at Beaver Creek Community Hall, 651 Swingley Rd., on Sunday, March 12, at 1 pm. Bring a main dish, salad, or dessert to share. The public is invited to attend.
• A city of Livingston Tree Board meeting will be held on Thursday, March 16, noon, in the Community Room of City/County Complex.
• The Yellowstone Bus Tours of Livingston’s four historic districts sponsored by the Livingston Downtown Building Owners and Business Association have begun for the season. They are Friday and Saturday evening at 6, starting at the Depot Center. The cost is $8 for adults and children are free.
• The Montana State University Park County Extension office is sponsoring Master Gardener classes at the office at 119 S Third St. in Livingston. Classes take place on consecutive Mondays, 6-8 p.m., from March 20 to May 15. The cost is $175 and includes textbook and expert instruction. Those who complete Master Gardener Certification will be refunded $50. To register, call (406) 222-4156 or email park@montana.edu. For more information, visit https://www.montana.edu/extension/park/Mastergardener.html.
• Community Closet’s next grant deadline is March 31. Apply online and learn more at communitycloset.org/funding. Community Closet has given over $600,000 in cash donations to nonprofits and civic activities in Park County. Grants are funded by thrift sale proceeds.
• Chapter P of the P.E.O. Sisterhood is offering a $2,500 scholarship to a graduating senior girl from one of Park County’s high schools. The scholarship is based on academics, school and community activities. Eligible girls can pick up the application from their respective guidance offices. The deadline for application is April 14, 2023. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international women’s organization.
