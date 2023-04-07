• The annual Easter egg hunt in Livingston will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 in Sacajawea Park.
• The trustees for Park County Rural Fire District #1 will have a regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 10, 2023. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at 304 E. Park St. An agenda is available at the same location.
• The Gardiner Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Information Center, 216 Park St., will be closed April 10 and April 12 for spring cleaning. The information vestibule and public restroom will still be accessible.
• There will be an information meeting about the Gardiner School proposed high school levy on Wednesday, April 12 at 6 p.m. in the high school Media Center just before the regular School Board meeting at 7 p.m. Access to the levy information meeting is available through Zoom as well. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82520657155. The meeting ID is 825 2065 7155. Also, go to https://qrco.de/bdqWkm for a message from Mike Baer, Gardiner School District superintendent, regarding the proposed levy.
• Livingston LightWorks will host its third Holistic Healing Fair on April 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Park County Fairgrounds. The event will include local energy healers, herbalists, astrologers, crystal healers and more. Watch presentations about alternative healing modalities, find crystal jewelry, learn your body number and get a body scan. Admission is free.
• The annual Railroad Swap Meet will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22 at the Livingston Depot Center. The meet is a traditional get-together for railroad enthusiasts and exhibitors from all around the Western region. Admission is a $1 and kids 10 and under are free. Vendor tables are $25 each. Vendors may sign up at https://www.livingstondepot.org/railroad-swap-meet.html.
• If you are having bear problems, call Evan at Bear Awareness Gardiner at (207) 441-7199. They provide one free bear-resistant garbage can for every residence in the Gardiner area. Businesses, check out their cost-sharing program to help with bear-proofing.
