• The annual Easter egg hunt in Livingston will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 in Sacajawea Park.

• The trustees for Park County Rural Fire District #1 will have a regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 10, 2023. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at 304 E. Park St. An agenda is available at the same location.

