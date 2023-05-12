• The Park County Special Education Cooperative Board will hold a special board meeting at 9:30 am on Tuesday, May 16. For more information call (406) 222-6600.
• The Livingston-Park County Public Library Board will meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at the library.
• The Successful Gardiner committee is hosting a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 in the Multipurpose Room at the Gardiner School. This meeting is to update the community on the status of the Gardiner Neighborhood Plan. The pan can be found at www.successfulgardiner.org. Residents are welcome to provide any comments regarding the plan.
• Bear Problems? Call Evan at Bear Awareness Gardiner: 207-441-7199. We provide one free bear-resistant garbage can for every residence in the Gardiner area. Businesses, check out our cost-sharing program to help you with bear-proofing.
• The Montana Tobacco Quit Line is a free service available to all Montanans to help them achieve their goal of a tobacco-free life. The quit line offers free and reduced cost medications, counseling, personalized quit plans to all callers, and dedicated tailored programs for pregnant women and Native American callers to create the best opportunity for success. Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669), or visit www.QuitNowMontana.com to enroll.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.