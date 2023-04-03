• Want to garden but don’t have the space? Apply before April 5 for a plot at the Farm to School Community Garden, 215 E. Lewis St. in Livingston. The tools and support you need to grow your own food will be provided. Visit f2spc.org or email hello@f2spc.org to sign up.

• The Livingston Film Series will presents a free public screening of “Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters