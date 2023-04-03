• Want to garden but don’t have the space? Apply before April 5 for a plot at the Farm to School Community Garden, 215 E. Lewis St. in Livingston. The tools and support you need to grow your own food will be provided. Visit f2spc.org or email hello@f2spc.org to sign up.
• The Livingston Film Series will presents a free public screening of “Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston.
• The Enterprise is requesting a listing of Easter programs and services from Park County churches to run in the Friday, April 7 editions of the paper. Email your events by Wednesday, April 5, to enterprise@livent.net.
• ASPEN (Abuse Support & Prevention Education Network) is sponsoring its fundraiser, Paint the Town Purple, during April, which is Sexual Awareness Month. Make a donation to ASPEN and display purple lights in support of survivors. Lights can be picked at Ace Hardware from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Livingston’s Ace Hardware on April 8 and April 15. For more information, visit https://www.aspenmt.org.
•The city of Livingston Historic Preservation Commission will meet 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 in the City-County Complex Community Room and by Zoom.
• The city of Livingston Parks and Trails Committee will meet 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, in the City-County Complex Community Room.
• The AAUW 2023 Doris Davis-Gallagher Memorial Scholarship for $2,500 is available to female students from Park County or Mammoth Hot Springs with an established residency. Students must be college sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students. The deadline for applications is June 13. For applications or more information, contact: DJ Robb Scholarship Committee robb_inn@yahoo.com, Joyce Phillips Scholarship Committee phillipsjp47@gmail.com or Melanie Moroney Scholarship Committee canyonmel@yahoo.com.
