• The Missoula Children’s Theatre is coming to Gardiner this weekend. The Electric Peak Arts Council invites you to “Aladdin” presented by Gardiner’s kindergarten through sixth-graders. Performances are at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 in Gardiner School’s Multipurpose Room (510 Stone St). Admission is free.

• The trustees for Park County Rural Fire District #1 will have a regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 10. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at 304 E. Park St. An agenda is available at the same location.

