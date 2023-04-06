• The Missoula Children’s Theatre is coming to Gardiner this weekend. The Electric Peak Arts Council invites you to “Aladdin” presented by Gardiner’s kindergarten through sixth-graders. Performances are at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 in Gardiner School’s Multipurpose Room (510 Stone St). Admission is free.
• The trustees for Park County Rural Fire District #1 will have a regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 10. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at 304 E. Park St. An agenda is available at the same location.
• The April meeting for the Gardiner Resort Area District will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 upstairs at the Gardiner Chamber office. For more information, visit www.gardinerresorttax.com. The public is encouraged to attend.
• A Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority virtual board meeting will be held Wednesday, April 12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. See the agenda and information for joining the meeting virtually at: https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings. Call In Information: (406) 272-4824, conference ID: 224 228 75#.
• A city of Livingston Planning Board meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, in the City-County Complex Community Room and by Zoom.
• The next Gardiner Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting will be on Thursday, April 20 at noon, upstairs at the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center. The public is welcome. To attend via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87417871215. This month’s agenda will include FY24 Marketing Plan Presentation and committee updates.
• P.E.O. Chapter BW is offering two scholarships this year.
- High school senior girls from Park County are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or greater and plan to attend a four-year post-secondary educational institution in fall 2023. Apply at https://forms.gle/9NYrcxrF4v69Wdhg9.
- Young women who are graduating in 2023 or have graduated from a Park County high school or are homeschooled and are 21 years old or less are eligible to apply for this $1,500 Career and Technical Education Scholarship. Individuals with a GPA of 2.0 or greater who plan to begin or continue studies toward a technical college degree or certificate will be eligible. Apply at https://forms.gle/Xzx8YEPArzzFdnvv8.
