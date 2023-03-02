• The Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce and Job Service/Bozeman is sponsoring the 2023 Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Park County Fairgrounds. The cost for employers to register and reserve a booth is $20. The event is free and open to the public. To register, employers may contact Chamber CEO Leslie Feigel at (406) 222-0850 or email info@livingston-chamber.com. For more information, call (406) 222-0850.

• The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority will hold a virtual board meeting on Wednesday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. See the agenda and information for joining the meeting virtually at https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings. Call-in information: (406) 272-4824, conference ID: 224 228 75#.