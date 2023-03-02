• The Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce and Job Service/Bozeman is sponsoring the 2023 Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Park County Fairgrounds. The cost for employers to register and reserve a booth is $20. The event is free and open to the public. To register, employers may contact Chamber CEO Leslie Feigel at (406) 222-0850 or email info@livingston-chamber.com. For more information, call (406) 222-0850.
• The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority will hold a virtual board meeting on Wednesday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. See the agenda and information for joining the meeting virtually at https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings. Call-in information: (406) 272-4824, conference ID: 224 228 75#.
• The City Conservation Board will meet on Wednesday, March 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the West Room of the City-County Complex.
• The city of Livingston Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Tuesday, March 14, 3:30-4:30 p.m., in the Community Room of the City-County Complex.
• The Livingston Urban Renewal Agency will meet on Wednesday, March 15, 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the City-County Complex.
• The Gardiner School District will hold a trustee election for two three-year seats on May 2. Candidates must file a declaration of intent and oath form by 4 p.m. on March 30. Forms are available at the front desk of the school office or on a link in the 2023 election calendar posted on www.gardiner.org. For more information, contact Superintendent Mike Baer at (406) 848-7563 or email school election administrator Judy Righter at Clerk@gardiner.org.
• P.E.O. Chapter BW is offering two scholarships this year.- High school senior girls from Park County are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or greater and plan to attend a four-year post-secondary educational institution in fall 2023. Apply at https://forms.gle/9NYrcxrF4v69Wdhg9.
- Young women who are graduating in 2023 or have graduated from a Park County high school or are homeschooled and are 21 years old or less are eligible to apply for this $1,500 Career and Technical Education Scholarship. Individuals with a GPA of 2.0 or greater who plan to begin or continue studies toward a technical college degree or certificate will be eligible. Apply at https://forms.gle/Xzx8YEPArzzFdnvv8.