• The Friends of the Livingston-Park County Public Library will hold their annual book sale from May 3-6 at the library. This is the schedule: Wednesday, May 3, Members Only Sale, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday, May 4, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, May 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, Half-Price Sale, 10 am.-noon, with Bag Sale noon-2 p.m.

• The Yellowstone Bus Tours of Livingston’s four historic districts sponsored by the Livingston Downtown Building Owners and Business Association have begun for the season. They are Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m., starting at the Livingston Depot Center. The cost is $8 for adults and children are free.

