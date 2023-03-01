A 56-year-old woman died Sunday evening following a vehicular incident around the Trail Creek Road and Divide Creek Road area, local authorities said.
Catherine Sorensen, a Bozeman resident, was transported to Livingston HealthCare, where she died of her injuries. The woman allegedly had tried to exit a moving vehicle and was run over by that vehicle, according to Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler.
Although the exact time of the incident is unknown, the Park County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. from Livingston HealthCare due to the nature of the incident, Bichler said.
Bichler said authorities are searching for a woman who helped the driver and passenger get to the hospital. The driver had waved the woman down for assistance in getting Sorenson into his car to take her to the hospital, and then asked the woman to show him the way, Bichler said. The woman led the couple to the hospital and wasn’t seen again.
Authorities are asking for the woman to come forward and help with the investigation, the sheriff said. Anyone with information should call dispatch at (406) 222-2050
This is a developing story and updates will be published once available.