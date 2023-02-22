It has been a season of bowling accomplishments for Livingston resident Kyle Krumm.
In October, Krumm, 35, bowled a perfect game — 300 — on a Thursday night during men’s league play. About 50 people witnessed his perfect score, which consisted of 12 strikes in a row.
“It was really crazy,” said Krumm, who is originally from Delaware. “I got a lot of congratulations from different bowlers. It was the first and only time I’ve bowled 300.”
A few weeks ago, Krumm bowled 801 in a three-game series that consisted of scores 284, 264 and 253.
“Bowling an 800 series is rare in our sport,” said Rod Lee, the owner of Treasure Lanes in Livingston. “It’s one of the hardest things to do in bowling.”
Krumm, who works at Treasure Lanes, is the third bowler in Livingston history to surpass the 800 mark in a three-game series, said Lee. The other local bowlers to do it were David Adams in the mid-1970s and Andrew Kitz about 10 years ago.
This is peak season for bowling in Livingston as local enthusiasts go indoors for recreation and fellowship during the winter months. Lee said Treasure Lanes organizes and runs 14 different leagues that start in October and end in April. The bowling alley operates eight lanes and also has arcade and casino machines.
Krumm said he took up bowling seriously about six years ago and now estimates that he bowls about 250 games a year, including practice rounds. He plays in two men’s leagues on Tuesday and Thursday nights. He uses an app on his phone to record all of his scores.
The bowling enthusiast said he owns six bowling balls of various colors and sizes. His primary ball is a black 16-pounder with two finger holes that he used to shoot 300.
“The technology with bowling balls is crazy these days,” said Krumm, who keeps all of his balls and bowling shoes in a locker at Treasure Lanes.
For his recent bowling accolades, Krumm qualified for the “honor roll” of the United States Bowling Congress, and is waiting to receive a ring from the governing body of bowling.
“I get a personalized ring with the date on it,” said Krumm. “That’s pretty cool.”
Away from bowling, Krumm enjoys golf and plays to a 6 handicap, and also likes billiards.
But bowling is his primary activity and passion, Krumm said. He really enjoys playing in the men’s league and tournaments when bragging rights are at stake and “there are a few dollars in the pot,” he said.