Three bounty hunters were prosecuted and sued over allegations they terrorized residents at a Livingston trailer park.

Adam Patrick Lee, Bryson Leggitt and Dennis Burke went to a mobile home on East Gallatin Street on Oct. 14, 2020 and threatened residents there, according to allegations filed by the county attorney’s office on April 5, 2021. They were allegedly going door to door in the trailer park looking for a woman and had reportedly broken a window at one of the homes, according to the filing.

