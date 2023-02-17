Three bounty hunters were prosecuted and sued over allegations they terrorized residents at a Livingston trailer park.
Adam Patrick Lee, Bryson Leggitt and Dennis Burke went to a mobile home on East Gallatin Street on Oct. 14, 2020 and threatened residents there, according to allegations filed by the county attorney’s office on April 5, 2021. They were allegedly going door to door in the trailer park looking for a woman and had reportedly broken a window at one of the homes, according to the filing.
Surveillance video footage at one home shows Leggitt holding an AR-15 rifle at his shoulder pointing it toward two residents as they’re standing in their own doorway. The two residents told police that the bounty hunters brandished weapons, were making threats and demanded that a “Carrie” be turned over to their custody. Carrie was a family member and was never found there that day.
“Lee is yelling and arguing with [a resident] while [the resident] is yelling back at them to get ‘the [expletive] out of here, she ain’t here,’ and still no one left,” reads the filing’s description of the video.
At this point, Lee was holding a Taser “out front of his waist line” and Burke walked in the background near the porch. One of the residents yelled at the men to leave his granddaughter alone and threatened deadly force if they harmed her. She was in a room near the front of the housel. The 5-year-old granddaughter had special needs and her grandfather later told police he was worried for her safety.
“Lee stated to [the grandfather] ‘you’ll get shot in the face before I die that’s a problem,’” reads the filing. “After that, [the grandfather] told them to come in. While still standing in front of the [family] Legit was still pointing the AR-15 at them, Lee put his Taser back in his holster and drew a semi-automatic pistol from his right hip holster. He then pulled back the slide with his left hand making sure the weapon was loaded. Lee then moved in front of the door and Leggitt traded places still holding the AR-15 with Burke in the background.”
Burke carried a paintball gun that looked “like an assault rifle,” according to the filing.
“She ain’t been here, we knew you were coming,” the grandfather told the bounty hunters.
The family claimed that the woman sought by the bounty hunters received a text message from Lee stating that when they arrived in Livingston, she had to turn herself in or they would harass her family and neighborhoods all night long, but all they had as proof was a screenshot that didn’t include a timestamp or recipient/sender information, according to the filing.
At one point as the grandfather was yelling, a female member of the household grabbed his arm and then fell. Lee told police he then tased the grandfather, arguing that the older man had raised his arm as if to punch Lee, and so Lee took that as a physical threat against him. Lee then handcuffed the grandfather, who eventually “cooled off,” according to Lee’s account. The three bounty hunters told police everyone then talked, the grandfather apologized “and they all hugged,” according to the filing.
The female resident who fell didn’t seem fearful of the grandfather and “due to level of intoxication it was reasonable to believe that she fell backwards on her own while grabbing [the grandfather’s] arm,” reads the filing. Both residents appeared to have consumed alcohol but were able to articulate what had happened, and the grandfather “loudly emphasized how upset he was and what right did Leggitt, Lee and Burke have to come to his house and tase him?” reads the filing.
The bounty hunters ended up leaving but arrived back on scene after the residents called police. The investigating officer “found it suspicious that they left the scene, never called law enforcement and did not return until requested to do so by law enforcement,” reads the filing.
Lee, of Big Timber, faces three felonies and four misdemeanors: assault with a weapon, intimidation, evidence tampering, unlawful restraint, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and criminal destruction of or tampering with a phone. He has a jury trial set for 9 a.m. April 12.
Leggitt, of Butte, pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment, a misdemeanor, and was ordered by the court to fines totaling $800, $30 in misdemeanor surcharges and a $100 in victim witness fees, according to the judgment filed in Montana Sixth Judicial District Court. The court also ordered Leggitt to refrain from possessing a firearm for two years, serve seven days in the Park County jail and serve 40 hours of community service in Butte within one year. In return for his plea, the court dismissed charges of evidence tampering, unlawful restraint, criminal destruction of a communication device, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Burke, of Livingston, had been charged with the same seven offenses as Lee, but “the parties have resolved this case with a Pretrial Diversion Agreement,” reads a motion from the state filed Aug. 3, 2022, and his case was still closed as of Thursday, according to court records. The details of the agreement were not immediately available. He is still being sued, however.
In the pending lawsuit filed Oct. 13, 2022, the two residents sued Lee, Leggitt, Burke and Big Sky Bounty and Asset Recovery, an LLC based in Three Forks. The complaint, filed by Billings attorney Matthew Gallinger for the plaintiffs, accuses the three bounty hunters of committing the offenses of false imprisonment, trespassing, conspiracy to trespass, conspiracy to falsely imprison, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, taking a phone without consent and assault.
The plaintiffs demanded a jury trial and seek damages in an amount to be proved at trial. No responses to the suit or hearings had been filed or scheduled as of Thursday.