A body found Friday morning off U.S. Highway 89 was that of 19-year-old Jalen Williams, of Evanston, Illinois.
Asked what the cause of death was, Park County Coroner Al Jenkins replied that a toxicology report is pending and more information will be available later.
“The autopsy and investigation have shown there was no criminal act that led to his death,” Jenkins said Wednesday.
Photos of Williams and news of his disappearance were circulating on Facebook as early as Friday.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided when available.