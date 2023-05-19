Blake Brightman

Blake Brightman, shown here with local guitarist Kevin Toll, plays at The Fainting Goat on Monday, May 22.

Blake Brightman brings her soulful rock-country-blues music to The Fainting Goat on Monday, May 22, for a solo performance. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Brightman, 30, plays a mix of cover songs — like “Simple Man” from Lynyrd Skynyrd — and original tunes — like “Bartender.”

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters