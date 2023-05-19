Blake jams The Goat May 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Blake Brightman, shown here with local guitarist Kevin Toll, plays at The Fainting Goat on Monday, May 22. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Blake Brightman brings her soulful rock-country-blues music to The Fainting Goat on Monday, May 22, for a solo performance. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.Brightman, 30, plays a mix of cover songs — like “Simple Man” from Lynyrd Skynyrd — and original tunes — like “Bartender.”The singer-songwriter plays several shows weekly in Park County at places such at The Goat, The Stockman, The Old Saloon and Pine Creek Lodge.Brightman, an Emigrant resident, is originally from Missouri. She also has a full band, The Blake Brightman Band, that plays regular gigs in the area. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Singing Entertainment Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next Montana Bozeman Symphony to perform Mahler’s “Titan” June 10, 11 53 min ago +5 Local Sax & Fryer celebrates 140 years in business 1 hr ago +2 Local Local tanning salon offers cryotherapy services 1 hr ago Local Lewis & Clark exhibit opens at the Chamber 1 hr ago Local Blake jams The Goat 1 hr ago Local Dala horse paint and sip 1 hr ago Trending now Livingston city order moves location of possible protests related to Drag Story Hour Park High valedictorians 2023 Board tables discussion of reassigning principal Coroner identifies woman found dead in Yellowstone Heavy metal at The Mint