Bitterroots Records celebrates National Record Store Day

Enterprise staff

Apr 24, 2023

Doc Tari from Clyde Park performs live music Saturday at Bitterroot Records. Photos John Carroll/Enterprise

Record store fans turn out for a special event at Bitterroot Records on Saturday.

Bitterroots Records celebrated National Record Store Day on Saturday at its location in Livingston.

Live music was on tap, refreshments were served and people turned out for the special occasion.

"We are celebrating National Record Store Day today," said Candace Hall, owner of Bitterroot Records on Callender Street. "It's great to see a lot of people in the store."

Musicians who performed at Bitterroot Records on Saturday were Danny Bee and Doc Tari.

Rick and Jona Visser were in attendance for the special event with their 1-year-old son, Doc.

"Candace is a good friend, so we are here to support her," said Jona Visser.