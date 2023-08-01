• July 25, 2023: Nova Chanel Carter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, a female born to Starlean Chapman and Tobias Carter at the Shane G. Lalani Family Birth Center at Livingston HealthCare.

• July 27, 2023: Violet Penelope Powell, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, a female born to Josie and Brant Powell Carter at the Shane G. Lalani Family Birth Center at Livingston HealthCare.

