BIRTHS Aug 1, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save • July 25, 2023: Nova Chanel Carter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, a female born to Starlean Chapman and Tobias Carter at the Shane G. Lalani Family Birth Center at Livingston HealthCare.• July 27, 2023: Violet Penelope Powell, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, a female born to Josie and Brant Powell Carter at the Shane G. Lalani Family Birth Center at Livingston HealthCare. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next Local Possible lightning and flash flooding on the horizon 12 hrs ago Local Festival to benefit towns of Cooke City and Silver Gate 12 hrs ago +2 Obituaries CALENDAR 12 hrs ago National The case of rapper Tupac Shakur's killing revived 12 hrs ago Local Harmful algal blooms reported at Hyalite, Four Corners pond 12 hrs ago News City reminds residents about conserving water, street sweeping 12 hrs ago Trending now