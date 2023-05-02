BIRTH May 2, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 19, 2023: Christopher John Tracy Jr., 6 pounds, 7 ounces, a male born to Kristy Samano and Christopher Tracy at the Shane G. Lalani Family Birth Center at Livingston HealthCare. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next News 19-year-old's death was accidental, city says 2 hrs ago +4 Local Live fire training at Park High 7 hrs ago +2 Local Arbor Day celebrated in Livingston 7 hrs ago Local Local filmmaker to receive national award for documentary 7 hrs ago Local 'Band of Geeks' to play at Shane Center 8 hrs ago Local 'Mary Page Marlowe' to play at Blue Slipper 8 hrs ago Trending now Man accused of arson, 4 other felonies Contact Creek Fire near Main Boulder Road mops up, meanwhile firefighters douse flames reignited in pit near fishing access Officials to tackle problems associated with 'The Donut' Local filmmaker to receive national award for documentary Man accused of murder wasn't adequately informed of rights, attorney alleges