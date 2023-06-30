BIRTHS• June 25, 2023: Jasper Jax Cavon, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, a male born to Amberlin Nimmick and Joshua Cavon at the Shane G. Lalani Family Birth Center at Livingston HealthCare.

• June 14, 2023: A 10 pounds, 3 ounces male born to Kaitlin Kaiser and Chris Guenther at the Shane G. Lalani Family Birth Center at Livingston HealthCare.

