BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT Aug 18, 2023 19 hrs ago

Aug. 16, 2023: Camille McKeever Pattee, a girl, 7 pounds 6 ounces, to Autumn and Justin Pattee of Minneapolis. Maternal grandparents are Netzy and Jim Durfey of Livingston.