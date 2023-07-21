Birth announcement Jul 21, 2023 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 7, 2023: Sterling Aspen Staack, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, a female born to Madeline and Eric Staack at the Shane G. Lalani Family Birth Center at Livingston HealthCare. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Health Care Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next News City asks public to take survey for master plan 17 hrs ago Local CALENDAR 18 hrs ago Local CALENDAR 18 hrs ago +2 Local Peaks Bakery sells pastries, etc. at Farmers Market 18 hrs ago Local Billings couple save man and woman in Yellowstone 18 hrs ago +3 Local Art studio features ‘darkly whimsical’ work 18 hrs ago Trending now Yellowstone Granary to offer 18 new housing units Commission chooses park as preferred site for recreation and aquatic center Park County Rural Fire District #1 Lieutenant Kim Dell is on fire Peaks Bakery sells pastries, etc. at Farmers Market CALENDAR