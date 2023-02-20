On Monday morning Park County residents awoke to about an inch of fresh snow in town and about 5 inches in higher elevations to the south. According to Billings-based National Weather Service meteorologist Nickolai Reimer, we are in for a heavy winter storm this week.
“Sunday was a monster chaos day,” Park County Rural Fire District #1 Chief Dann Babcox said. “We haven’t tallied the calls yet but Montana Highway Patrol and local law enforcement requested that the flats (on Interstate 90 near Livingston) be diverted through town due to zero visibility, and were told Montana Department of Transportation did not have enough personnel to put the arms down and close the gates.”
The highway reader board was used to display request to motorists to exit at 330 (eastbound) and 337 (westbound), however, it was not visible at all times due to blowing snow, so many motorists missed the warning, Babcox said. This resulted in several slide-offs and a few accidents with damage in the concerning areas.
Around 10 p.m., on Sunday evening, he advised dispatch that if MDT did not divert traffic through town within an hour he would have to pull his team and equipment off the highway, due to unnecessarily and extremely dangerous conditions, the fire chief said.
“ I had no choice, as visibility was less than zero and people couldn’t even see where the road was. Thus cars, truck, and semi’s drive right into the medians and ditches. People couldn’t see the west-bound reader board at different times so they missed the message. If the roads are open, people assume they are safe, otherwise why wouldn’t the state close or at least divert?” Babcox said.
“First responders were stretched very thin with the amount of slide-offs and accidents yesterday,” said PCRF firefighter and Public Information Officer Danielle Babcox. “(We) just want everyone to take it slow and be prepared for whatever you may encounter out there. We will do our best to keep everyone informed.”
Between Tuesday and Thursday this week we should expect up to 8 inches of snow from the large, prolonged winter storm that is due to impact Park County and South and Central Montana, Reimer said.
Tuesday temperatures will start to drop down to 0 degrees, followed by a dip down into negative teens Wednesday and Thursday evening. Thursday and Friday early morning wind chill will be as low as -20 to -30 degrees. There is a possibility that this storm will linger, but most likely, according to Reimer, we should see a warm-up back into the 30s on Friday and up toward 40 degrees by Sunday.