On Monday morning Park County residents awoke to about an inch of fresh snow in town and about 5 inches in higher elevations to the south. According to Billings-based National Weather Service meteorologist Nickolai Reimer, we are in for a heavy winter storm this week.

“Sunday was a monster chaos day,” Park County Rural Fire District #1 Chief Dann Babcox said. “We haven’t tallied the calls yet but Montana Highway Patrol and local law enforcement requested that the flats (on Interstate 90 near Livingston) be diverted through town due to zero visibility, and were told Montana Department of Transportation did not have enough personnel to put the arms down and close the gates.”