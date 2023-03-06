As Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Big Sky Country, of which Park County is a part, celebrates 50 years in operation, directors said they still need Little Sisters and Big Brothers.
There are four local Little Brothers and four Big Sisters just waiting to be matched with their perfect respective match, officials said Wednesday.
“Everyone needs mentorship,” Lander Bachert, the program’s chief executive director, said.
Bachert said BBBS has broadened its mission to open its doors to any youth wanting mentorship.
A lot of people are signing up simply because they desire the extra support, Bachert said. Furthermore, the University of Montana recently did a study focusing on the adult benefits of being mentored and that the results are significant.
Bachert said that the mentoring program definitely is a community builder.
“We need community members that want to be involved and families who trust us to match them with the best matches,” Livingston’s area office manager, Lydia Islas, manager of the Livingston office, said. “We always take into consideration values and personalities that match well, among other things. The Big and The Little must match both ways — we never match anyone who is not a good fit just to fill a needed space.”
Islas said the program is asking Bigs volunteers for a one-year minimum commitment.
Monthly match activities are also part of the program, when Bigs and Little come together for fun activities with other matched pairs of Bigs and Littles in a community setting.
Every year the program has been lucky enough to raise 100% of the costs to keep the program running, whether it is through grants or fundraising, Bachert said.
Islas said if someone wants to volunteer but doesn’t feel ready to be a Big, there are plenty of event volunteer needs and that donations are always welcome.
For more information about volunteering with the Park County Big Brothers, Big Sisters program, contact Lydia Islas at (406) 823-0012.
