Basecamp’s leadership team huddles around the main meeting table at its corporate headquarters in Livingston. From left are Ryan McCormack, director of construction; Suzanne O’Leary, president, Basecamp Supply; Davydd Rees, director of project management; Wyeth Windham, president and CEO, Basecamp Group; and Justin Gougeon, founder and vice president of operations.
Business is bustling at Basecamp Construction in Livingston. The company has a new headquarters and a fresh outlook on residential and commercial construction in Park County and beyond.
“Our business has really diversified,” said Wyeth Windham, president and CEO of Basecamp. “We’re doing a lot of residential remodels and commercial projects.”
A longtime Livingston resident, Windham joined Basecamp as CEO in September 2021 after spending 18 years at PFL, where he was senior vice president of sales.
“We all care about the community and are super connected here,” said Windham, who is originally from Bozeman. “We talk about intelligent development at Basecamp that keeps the character of Livingston. Character and community. That’s our focus here.”
Justin Gougeon, Basecamp founder and vice president of operations, said the company has come a long way since its inception in 2015, adding that the firm was fortunate to survive the lean year of COVID in 2020.
“We made it through by the skin of our teeth,” said Gougeon. “There were multiple times when we had to shut it down and send everybody home. COVID was extremely difficult to deal with. It disrupted the supply chain and we had to put projects on hold.”
These days, Basecamp is flourishing with activity and business. Annual sales surpassed more than $5 million in 2022, and could exceed $10 million in 2023, projected Windham.
“We are very busy and will probably double in size this year,” said the CEO. “Our business is about 55% residential and 45% commercial.”
Basecamp currently employs more than 30 people—a number that has tripled since 2020. The staff includes electricians, carpenters, painters, concrete specialists, and other workers.
“New hires have to fit the culture of the company,” said Gougeon. “We are giving guys a a great opportunity in the construction business.”
Basecamp works on a variety projects from building upscale houses in Paradise Valley to building workforce housing units in Livingston.
“We are building two fourplexes in town with reasonable housing prices,” said Windham.
Another recent project at Basecamp involved the historic renovation of Medicine Bird Gallery in downtown Livingston.
In September, Basecamp relocated to its new corporate headquarters on the corner of Park Street and U.S. Highway 10. The 11,000-square-foot facility was formerly a car dealership. “This is a great location and very visible,” Windham said.
Basecamp company leaders are very involved in the community and serve on boards for numerous nonprofits, organizations and other entities. Gougeon is president of the Upper Yellowstone Builders Association.
Windham said the company supports the Livingston Growth Policy and the city’s Housing Action Plan.
“It’s important to maintain the character of Livingston,” said Windham. “This place is unique and we want to keep it that way.”
