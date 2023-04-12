Basecamp's leadership team

Basecamp’s leadership team huddles around the main meeting table at its corporate headquarters in Livingston. From left are Ryan McCormack, director of construction; Suzanne O’Leary, president, Basecamp Supply; Davydd Rees, director of project management; Wyeth Windham, president and CEO, Basecamp Group; and Justin Gougeon, founder and vice president of operations.

 Photo John Carroll/Enterprise

Business is bustling at Basecamp Construction in Livingston. The company has a new headquarters and a fresh outlook on residential and commercial construction in Park County and beyond.

“Our business has really diversified,” said Wyeth Windham, president and CEO of Basecamp. “We’re doing a lot of residential remodels and commercial projects.”

