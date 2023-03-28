It’s not exactly a “field of dreams,” but last Wednesday youth baseball players from Livingston were practicing outside next to a construction site where a new Hilton-branded hotel is being built from the ground up.
The Livingston Babe Ruth team of 14 and 15 year olds practice several times a week, mostly indoors at Park High School and at {span}Doug Braham’s 4,000-square-foot practice facility on Park Street.
The team is waiting for warmer weather to move full time to outdoor practices. Last week, with a break from the chill and wind, some players ventured outside to toss the baseball next to a construction site.
Pitchers Carter Anderson and Braxton Wright, both 14, could be seen practicing their pick-off moves with instruction from head coach Les Wright.
The Babe Ruth team will play 16 games this season against clubs from Manhattan, Belgrade, Bozeman, Whitehall, Ennis, and other places. Last year, the Livingston team won the Babe Ruth championship, defeating Manhattan for the title.
The baseball team is part of the Livingston Baseball & Softball Association, which organizes teams and league play. Home games are played at Miles Park Baseball & Softball Complex.
Elsewhere in baseball, the Montana High School Association recently approved baseball as a sanctioned high school sport and 2023 will be the first season in Montana. The Park County school board recently approved a high school baseball program for 2024. Currently there are around 21 teams in the region.
The Park High baseball program is being developed collaboratively with the American Legion Braves Baseball organization. Games will be played at the Legion field in and the Legion team has all the equipment and facilities necessary to support high school baseball.
Funds are being raised to support the Park High baseball team with a goal of $30,000 for the 2024 season. Another $90,000 is expected to be raised for the following three years, after which the program should be self-sustaining.You can donate online to the Park High baseball program at https://parkhighbaseball.org/
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.