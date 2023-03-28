field of dreams

Braxton Wright, 14, practices his pitching pick-off moves Thursday near a construction site on Park Street.

It’s not exactly a “field of dreams,” but last Wednesday youth baseball players from Livingston were practicing outside next to a construction site where a new Hilton-branded hotel is being built from the ground up.

The Livingston Babe Ruth team of 14 and 15 year olds practice several times a week, mostly indoors at Park High School and at {span}Doug Braham’s 4,000-square-foot practice facility on Park Street.

