On Saturday afternoon, a man backcountry skiing in Park County was injured in an avalanche roughly 2.5 miles from the South Fork Deep Creek trailhead in Paradise Valley in an area recreation enthusiasts call “The Lawn Mower,” according to authorities.
At approximately 2:40 p.m., a call came in from two skiers who authorities say came to the aid of Kurtis Stoeckel, after he had been caught in an avalanche and sustained a broken femur and was unable to move, according to Park County Search and Rescue’s Deputy Joseph Luther, who responded to the incident.
Luther said that the two skiers rendered aid to Stoeckel, an exercise physiologist from Bozeman, according to his LinkedIn profile, by making a splint for his leg and helped to prevent shock by making a fire to help keep him warm, while waiting for emergency responders to arrive.
A news release of information Sunday from Park County Sheriff’s Office read:
“Search & Rescue and U.S. Forest Service swiftly responded to the incident. Park County Search & Rescue coordinated with Two Bear Air and multiple skiers in the area. Once the helicopter arrived, they successfully loaded up and transported the patient off the mountain. The patient was transferred to a Livingston Fire & Rescue ambulance and transported to the hospital, where he’ll be further treated for his injuries. The Park County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all who assisted in this rescue.”
Reached by cell phone on Tuesday, Stoeckel said, “I am currently in the hospital being treated and this is not a good time to talk.”
According to Stoeckel’s LinkedIn page, he has a certification in “Avalanche Level 1 — Avalanche Fundamentals” from the American Avalanche Association that he obtained in February 2022.
U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer for the Yellowstone Ranger District, Gabe Gassman, said this was a good collaborative response and that he is impressed with the training and experience of the rescue team, which is comprised of mostly volunteers.
“We were pretty fortunate to have the volunteers we did,” said Gassman.
Gassman said that the local ranger district operates off the county dispatch and responds to anything that occurs on National Forest Service Land.
Gassman said with Bozeman growing and the population venturing out into new areas to find fresh lines, Park County is seeing more visitors in the backcountry, which increases the chances of incidents like this one. If someone is new to the area, or backcountry skiing or snowmobiling, it is really important to educate yourself on avalanche safety, which includes reading daily snow pack assessments.
“Generally, ski guides and weekend warriors start their mornings with a cup of coffee and reading avalanche report, basing their activities on what that report says,” Gassman said. “This is a helpful tool for skiing and snowmobiling, no different than watching a nightly weather forecast. This helps people prepare for what they’re getting into in the backcountry.”
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, located in Bozeman, offers education as well as daily reports on risk, snow pack etc. The daily avalanche report can be found on the center’s website at www.mtavalanche.com/forecast.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.