On Saturday afternoon, a man backcountry skiing in Park County was injured in an avalanche roughly 2.5 miles from the South Fork Deep Creek trailhead in Paradise Valley in an area recreation enthusiasts call “The Lawn Mower,” according to authorities.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., a call came in from two skiers who authorities say came to the aid of Kurtis Stoeckel, after he had been caught in an avalanche and sustained a broken femur and was unable to move, according to Park County Search and Rescue’s Deputy Joseph Luther, who responded to the incident.

