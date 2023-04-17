Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston continues its new “Shane Center Presents” concert series with a special one-man show by composer, pianist and Montana Humanities winner Philip Aaberg on Wednesday, April 19.
Philip Aaberg writes music that connects a global audience to the sweeping landscape of the West, a Shane Center news release said. By translating Montana’s farms, ranches and native cultures into musical concepts, he’s forged a unique keyboard style that paints an audible portrait of his home state. Although classically trained, Philip celebrates many traditions with his compositions. He weaves strains of blues and bluegrass as well as rock and new music throughout his melodic tapestries.
Besides playing piano with the Boston Pops and participating in the Marlboro Chamber Music Festival, Philip has appeared with Peter Gabriel, Elvin Bishop and the Doobie Brothers. He has cut 12 solo albums, one of which, “Live from Montana,” received a 2002 Grammy nomination. As a guest artist, Philip has performed on over 200 albums and on PBS’s All-American Jazz, which earned him an Emmy nomination.
“He is a true composer, as well as a great interpreter,” fellow pianist George Winston said in the release. “His music so deeply captures the essence of Montana and yet it is so universal.”
Other concerts in the “Shane Center Presents” series will include NY NY Dueling Pianos on July 14 at the Shane Center and July 15 in Bozeman, and Robin & Linda Williams on Sept. 28.
This show is expected to sell out, so make plans accordingly. Individual ticket pricing is $30 for adults, $23 for seniors/college students/military and $15 for youth. Make reservations at www.theshanecenter.org or by calling the box office at (406) 222-1420.
Concessions are available. The Dulcie Theatre and lobby has UV air filtration.
The inaugural season of Shane Center Presents is underwritten by Carol Glenn and Sal Lalani and Donald B. Gimbel.
