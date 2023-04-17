Philip Aaberg

The promotional poster for the Philip Aaberg concert.

 Courtesy of the Shane Center

Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston continues its new “Shane Center Presents” concert series with a special one-man show by composer, pianist and Montana Humanities winner Philip Aaberg on Wednesday, April 19.

Philip Aaberg writes music that connects a global audience to the sweeping landscape of the West, a Shane Center news release said. By translating Montana’s farms, ranches and native cultures into musical concepts, he’s forged a unique keyboard style that paints an audible portrait of his home state. Although classically trained, Philip celebrates many traditions with his compositions. He weaves strains of blues and bluegrass as well as rock and new music throughout his melodic tapestries.

