Ohio-based Good Deed Entertainment has acquired the digital rights to the award-winning indie feature, “The Year of the Dog”, slated for release April 7.
“The Year of the Dog,” shot on location in Livingston, Paradise Valley and Bozeman, pulls real events and tells a poignant story about two strays: a loner alcoholic (Matt) struggling to maintain sobriety and a rescue dog (Yup’ik), played by a Siberian rescue named Caleb, with an unusual athletic gift, a news release on the movie said.
“It’s a Montana film, but I think it’s caught on because the themes are universal — alcoholism and recovery, healing through connection, the remarkable love of a dog, and the struggle to repair damaged relationships when we’ve hit rock bottom,” Rob Grabow, the film’s writer, producer, co-director and lead actor, who hails from Livingston, said in the release. “Ultimately, it’s an uplifting message, that is born from right here in Livingston. I am still almost overwhelmed by the sense of community that we experienced making the film here and the hundreds of fellow Livingstonians — family, old friends, acquaintances, and new friends — who showed up in big ways to make this film possible. And I really feel like, as Livingstonians, when we need it, we have each other’s backs. That’s the film in a nutshell.”
The film, which outperformed expectations in its limited theatrical run in 100 communities across the country, has been praised by alcohol and addiction counselors for the honest, uplifting way it portrays alcoholism and recovery. Academy-award winning actor Jeff Bridges, who maintains a home in Montana, also calls The Year of the Dog “a film about important subjects — substance abuse, the special human/canine bond, and love …” Bridges said in the release. “[It] addresses these important subjects in a skilled and informed way. I imagine we’ll be hearing a lot more from Rob Grabow.”
“The Year of the Dog” (PG-13) is co-directed by Michael Peterson, Andrew McGinn and Rob Grabow. Watch the trailer on Apple Trailers. For more information, visit www.theyearofthedogmovie.com, Instagram and Facebook.
