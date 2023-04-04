Year of the Dog
Ohio-based Good Deed Entertainment has acquired the digital rights to the award-winning indie feature, “The Year of the Dog”, slated for release April 7.

“The Year of the Dog,” shot on location in Livingston, Paradise Valley and Bozeman, pulls real events and tells a poignant story about two strays: a loner alcoholic (Matt) struggling to maintain sobriety and a rescue dog (Yup’ik), played by a Siberian rescue named Caleb, with an unusual athletic gift, a news release on the movie said.

