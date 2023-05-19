Writing and art will come together at Wheatgrass Books at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26 with the collaborative event “Old Friends, New Landscapes.”

Old friends Mary Kay Zuravleff and Robert Spannring will celebrate the book launch of author Mary Kay Zuravleff’s new release, “American Ending” and the artist reception for Robert Spannring and his exhibition, “SpannringMeanders,” a Wheatgrass news release said.

