Writing and art will come together at Wheatgrass Books at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26 with the collaborative event “Old Friends, New Landscapes.”
Old friends Mary Kay Zuravleff and Robert Spannring will celebrate the book launch of author Mary Kay Zuravleff’s new release, “American Ending” and the artist reception for Robert Spannring and his exhibition, “SpannringMeanders,” a Wheatgrass news release said.
Spannring has been a professional painter and illustrator for 50 years. Born and raised in Livingston, he grew up sneaking away from school to draw the landscape and its wildlife and explore what might be around the next corner. He began his career as an illustrator and watercolorist. He was the artist-in-residence at the Lake Hotel in Yellowstone National Park, where his work is exhibited throughout the hotel, and he worked with Jack Horner at the Museum of the Rockies, providing the interpretive dinosaur illustrations for the Special Museum Exhibits.
Robert has done illustration work for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition (of which he is a founding member), Orvis, Winston Rods, Defenders of Wildlife, the U.S. National Forest Service, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the Boone and Crockett Club, Montana Audubon Council, U.S. Forest Service, Roberts Reinhart Publishers, and Sasquatch Books, among others.
Robert added oil and plein air painting to his artistic repertoire and is now a member of the distinguished Montana Painters Alliance, the Impressionist Society, and the Oil Painters of America. His work has been selected for exhibits and auctions by the Charles M. Russell Museum, the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, the Yellowstone Art Museum, the Missoula Art Museum, the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art, the Hockaday Museum of Art, and the WaterWorks Art Museum and galleries throughout the West. Robert’s work is also in private collections throughout the U.S.
“I love the meander of rivers, particularly the oxbow loop, as a defining image in the Western landscape, an iconic image that can be recognized universally,” he said in the release. “My meander paintings explore three main elements: water, land, and sky, the pyramid we depend upon for life. My passion in painting is to explore and develop an underlying design of the interplay and interaction of these three elements through the use of color, shapes, and divided spatial relationships to create a sense of mystery, power and calmness. My meander paintings are mostly imagined, arrived at through memories about my experiences with the landscape, my creative thoughts, and my drawings.”
‘American Ending’
In the release, Zuravleff describes her new book, “American Ending,” this way:
“A woman growing up in a family of Russian immigrants in the 1910s seeks a thoroughly American life. Yelena is the first American born to her Old Believer Russian Orthodox parents, who are building a life in a
Pennsylvania Appalachian town. This town, in the first decades of the 20th century, is filled with Russian transplants and a new church with a dome. Here, boys quit grade school for the coal mines and girls are
married off at fourteen. The young pair up, give birth to more babies than they can feed, and make shaky starts in their new world. However, Yelena craves a different path. Will she find her happy American ending or will a dreaded Russian ending be her fate?”
In this immersive novel, Zuravleff weaves Russian fairy tales and fables into a family saga within the storied American landscape. The challenges facing immigrants — and the fragility of citizenship — are just as unsettling and surprising today as they were 100 years ago. “American Ending” is a poignant reminder that everything that is happening in America has already happened.
Fun fact: American Ending was included this spring on Oprah Magazine’s “Spring Reads.”
Zuravleff is the award-winning author of “American Ending,” inspired by all four of her grandparents, Russian Orthodox Old Believers who lived in the Appalachian mining town of Marianna, Pennsylvania, and made their way to Erie. Her third novel, “Man Alive!,” was a Washington Post Notable Book, and she is the winner of the American Academy’s Rosenthal Award and a multiple recipient of the DC Artist Fellowship. Born in Syracuse, raised in Oklahoma City, and educated in Houston and Baltimore, she lives in Washington, DC.
Wheatgrass Books is located at 120 N. Main St. in downtown Livingston. The free event begins at 6 p.m. with a reading, book signing, and artist reception. For more information, email wheatgrassbooks@gmail.com or call (406) 224-4510.
