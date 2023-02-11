Law office in Bozeman

Lawyers for a Park County man who was accused of molesting as many as three children are seeking to overturn his prison sentence, having alleged a local prosecutor should have done more to champion a plea agreement that called for probation.

In June 2020, Robin Reid Collins was charged in Montana Sixth Judicial District Court, Park County, with three felonies: sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual assault. In the first case, Collins was accused of sexual intercourse with a girl on or about the years 2016 to 2019 when the child was 7-10 years old. In another case, Collins was accused of sexually assaulting a girl on or about the years 2003 through 2007 when the teen was 13-17 years old. In the third case, Collins was accused of sexually assaulting a boy in February 2019 when the child was 2-3 years old.