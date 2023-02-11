Lawyers for a Park County man who was accused of molesting as many as three children are seeking to overturn his prison sentence, having alleged a local prosecutor should have done more to champion a plea agreement that called for probation.
In June 2020, Robin Reid Collins was charged in Montana Sixth Judicial District Court, Park County, with three felonies: sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual assault. In the first case, Collins was accused of sexual intercourse with a girl on or about the years 2016 to 2019 when the child was 7-10 years old. In another case, Collins was accused of sexually assaulting a girl on or about the years 2003 through 2007 when the teen was 13-17 years old. In the third case, Collins was accused of sexually assaulting a boy in February 2019 when the child was 2-3 years old.
The charge regarding the oldest female complainant was dismissed due to statute of limitations — the charge had been filed more than 10 years after she turned 18. In the remaining two cases, Collins faced penalties as high as life in prison and two fines of up to $50,000.
Pursuant to a plea agreement with the office of Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter, Collins entered a plea of no contest to a reduced charge of felony criminal endangerment involving the youngest female complainant. He also pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of felony criminal endangerment regarding the male complainant and agreed to serve six years probation, register as a sex offender during probation and undergo private counseling and a sex offender treatment program, pursuant to the agreement. Collins also agreed to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16 and agreed that fines, costs and fees should be left to the discretion of the court at the time of sentencing.
“The prosecutor agreed, among other things, that she would not attempt to alter or renegotiate the terms of the plea agreement,” reads Collins’ opening brief filed with the Montana Supreme Court. “The prosecutor represented that the victims agreed with the plea deal.”
During the Aug. 20, 2021, sentencing hearing, a relative of two of the alleged victims presented testimony, as did the alleged victim in the dismissed case.
“The prosecutor begrudgingly remarked that she was committed to ask the court to follow the plea agreement,” reads Collins’ brief. “Mr. Collins then argued in support of the plea agreement. In an extensive rebuttal, the prosecutor repeatedly emphasized the victim’s deep dissatisfaction with the terms of plea agreement.”
After hearing testimony and arguments, Gilbert sentenced Collins to the maximum prison term allowable by statute for those charges: 10 years in each case, with sentences to run concurrently. Gilbert ordered Collins to register as a sex offender and complete sex offender treatment while in prison.
Collins filed a motion for resentencing or rescission of plea, arguing the prosecutor breached the plea agreement during the sentencing hearing. He asked the court to either follow the plea agreement at a new sentencing hearing or allow him to rescind his pleas. Gilbert denied his motion on Jan. 5, 2022, according to Collins’ brief. Collins appealed to the state Supreme Court.
The Montana Attorney General’s Office filed a brief in defense of the actions of the Park County Attorney’s Office, arguing that when Gilbert denied Collins’ motion, she entered findings of fact in the record stating that the prosecutor “repeatedly represented that the plea agreement was entered into in good faith and encouraged the Court to abide by the terms of the plea agreement.”
“Contrary to Collins’s argument on appeal, the district court did not ‘reject’ the plea agreement,” reads the AG’s brief. “The plea agreement was a contract between Collins and the State — not the district court. The plea agreement required the State to make a sentencing recommendation of a six-year suspended sentence, which it did. But Collins understood and agreed that the district court was not bound by that recommendation and that the court had the authority to impose any legal sentence, which it did.”
In a reply to the AG’s brief filed June 29, 2022, Collins’ legal counsel argued a plea agreement is a contract subject to contract law standards, and that the prosecutor breached the agreement.
“The [Montana Supreme] Court has emphasized that a prosecutor ‘must meet strict and meticulous standards of both promise and performance’ relating to plea agreements, because a guilty plea resting on an unfulfilled promise in a plea bargain is involuntary,” reads Collins’ first brief.
Citing a similar case, State v. Rardon, 2002, Collins’ attorneys argued the Supreme Court “found that it was not acceptable for the prosecutor to solicit testimony that ‘is clearly intended to undermine the plea agreement and to convince the sentencing court that a plea bargained sentence recommendation should not be accepted.’”
The AG’s office, however, argued that Collins, through his attorney, had “acknowledged, acquiesced, and conceded on the record at sentencing that the State’s remarks did not undermine or breach the plea agreement.”
“The district court properly found on the record that the State did not undermine the plea agreement — as Collins conceded at sentencing,” reads the AG’s brief.
Collins is represented by retained attorneys Jennifer Dwyer and Nicholas Miller, of Bozeman law firm Avignone, Banick & Williams. The attorneys have asked the Supreme Court to reverse Gilbert’s judgment and allow Collins to either be resentenced before a new judge and different prosecutor, or to rescind the plea agreement. The attorneys also asked the Supreme Court to remove the sex offender registration requirement.
“We are optimistically awaiting a decision from the full court,” Dwyer told the Livingston Enterprise on Wednesday.
Collins was being held at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby as of Friday, according to Montana Department of Corrections records.