April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and ASPEN’s (Abuse Support & Prevention Education Network) theme is “Engaging Men in Violence Prevention.”
At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, ASPEN will host an hour-long virtual presentation addressing the stigma of sexual crimes against men and boys, and how to break that stigma, an ASPEN news release said. A John Doe No More sexual assault survivor will lead the discussion. Registration for the free event is online at www.aspenmt.org/events.
“Currently, only 14.2% of ASPEN’s social media followers are men, but ASPEN aims to increase engagement of men in violence prevention by inviting community members who identify as men to learn how to stop sexual violence in their communities before it happens,” the release said.
In conjunction, ASPEN is also hosting “Paint the Town Purple” — a month-long awareness event encouraging community members to display purple lights as a show of support for survivors. To participate visit https://www.aspenmt.org/paint-the-town-purple. ASPEN staff will have a table at Livingston’s Ace Hardware from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays April 1, 8, and 15, and lights will be available for a donation to ASPEN. Sponsors for the event are ACE, Opportunity Bank, First Interstate Bank, Printing for Less, and Northwestern Energy.
ASPEN’s mission is to provide support services to victims/survivors of domestic and sexual violence and human trafficking and empower them to create safe and healthy lives for themselves and their families. ASPEN is also committed to breaking the cycle of violence by providing educational and awareness activities in the community, the release said. ASPEN serves Park, Sweet Grass and Meagher counties.
For more information or to request accommodations, call Jenny Jo at (406) 222-5902, ext. 5, or email info@aspenmt.org.
