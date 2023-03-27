April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and ASPEN’s (Abuse Support & Prevention Education Network) theme is “Engaging Men in Violence Prevention.”

At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, ASPEN will host an hour-long virtual presentation addressing the stigma of sexual crimes against men and boys, and how to break that stigma, an ASPEN news release said. A John Doe No More sexual assault survivor will lead the discussion. Registration for the free event is online at www.aspenmt.org/events.

