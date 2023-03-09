Jake Mosher

Bozeman photographer and Big Sky Artists’ Gallery member, Jake Mosher, has recently received two prestigious international awards.

In December 2022, Mosher took home the National Wildlife Federation Photo Contest first-place prize for the best landscape. His image, “Paradise Lost,” taken in the Gallatin Mountain Range and featuring wildflowers against a backdrop of forest fire smoke, beat out more than 30,000 entries from all across the world.

