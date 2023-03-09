Bozeman photographer and Big Sky Artists’ Gallery member, Jake Mosher, has recently received two prestigious international awards.
In December 2022, Mosher took home the National Wildlife Federation Photo Contest first-place prize for the best landscape. His image, “Paradise Lost,” taken in the Gallatin Mountain Range and featuring wildflowers against a backdrop of forest fire smoke, beat out more than 30,000 entries from all across the world.
At the end of February 2023, Mosher received word that he had won top honors in the landscape division of the 2022 World Nature Photography Awards. His gold-award-winning image, “The Grand Tetons,” showing the Milky Way arcing over the Grand Teton Mountains in Wyoming, was captured after hiking to the 11,000-foot summit of Table Mountain and spending a clear night camped alone under the stars.
“I’ve always been drawn to remote places,” Mosher says. “The remaining truly wild country in the Rocky Mountains has a great magnetism for me and, in remarkable places, extraordinary moments occur more frequently than many people suspect. I’m always amazed, especially off the beaten path, by what a beautiful world we live in. I’m fortunate to spend a great deal of time in the places that speak loudest to my soul.”
Mosher is no stranger to international success for his work. In 2020, an image of the Milky Way rising above the Yellowstone River, “Cold Night on the Yellowstone,” won him the same prize from the National Wildlife Federation. In 2018, he won the People’s Choice Award in the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Competition, the world’s largest venue for night skies photos, for a ten-hour star trails exposure, “Holding Due North,” taken north of Choteau, MT.
“I think I’m very lucky to live so close to such amazing country,” Mosher says. “I love what I do, but I love the places I spend time in even more. I hope that some of that passion comes across in my work. I believe that now more than ever, as the world is constantly in a hurry, it’s important to slow down a little and look around us. I can guarantee that time spent in nature is always worthwhile.”
Mosher says that his favorite part of being a full-time nature photographer is the excitement that comes from wondering what he will see next.
“Some of my photos require a great deal of planning, and more than a little bit of luck. Last summer my GPS logged over 300 miles by feet and while I only came away with a couple of dozen images worth selling, I enjoyed every minute that I spent outdoors. I want to see what’s around the bend and over the next mountain. It’s all thrilling for me.”
As a former explosives engineer and published novelist, Mosher has been taking photographs full-time since late 2017. He has a feature display in the Big Sky Artists’ Studio Gallery at 88 Ousel Falls Rd in Big Sky, MT where he works a few days a month.
