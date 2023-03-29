The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts announces another installment of its MSU School of Music at the Shane concert series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.
The concert features Kenneth Christensen on piano and Julia Slovarp on cello, the Shane Center announced in a news release.
MSU School of Music at the Shane is a series of concerts featuring faculty from the School of Music at Montana State University. Concerts take place in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston.
Concessions are available before the show. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the show begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20/$15/$10 and are available at theshanecenter.org or by calling the Shane Center box office at (406) 222-1420.
The MSU School of Music at the Shane is sponsored by Carol Glenn and Sal Lalani.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.