School of Music

Pictured are Kenneth Christensen on the piano and Julia Slovarp on cello

 Courtesy of the Shane Center

The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts announces another installment of its MSU School of Music at the Shane concert series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

The concert features Kenneth Christensen on piano and Julia Slovarp on cello, the Shane Center announced in a news release.

