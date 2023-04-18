Elk River Arts & Lectures will host “An Evening with Sarah Vowell” on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. in Livingston’s Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. The event is free and open to the public.
Vowell, a New York Times bestselling author of seven nonfiction books on American history and culture, uses her work to examine the connections between the American past and present, an Elk River Arts & Lectures news release said. She offers personal, often humorous accounts of American history as well as current events and politics.
She was a contributing editor for the public radio show “This American Life” from 1996 to 2008, and was one of the original contributors to McSweeney’s. She has been a columnist for Salon, Time, San Francisco Weekly, and is a contributing op-ed writer for The New York Times, where she writes about American history and politics, education and life in Montana.
Vowell has made numerous appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” and “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” She is also the voice of teen superhero Violet Parr in Brad Bird’s Academy Award-winning “The Incredibles,” and its sequel, “Incredibles 2.”
The presentation will take place in an interview format with noted author and ghost writer Maryanne Vollers, whose collaborations include the memoirs of Hilary Clinton, Billie Jean King, and many more. Vollers is the author of the award-winning books, “The Ghosts of Mississippi,” and “Lone Wolf.”
Vowell’s visit is made possible by the support of Humanities Montana, the Community Closet, the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, and individual donors. During her time in Livingston, Vowell will meet with Park High School journalism students and run a writing workshop for local teens.
Elk River Arts & Lectures is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating and celebrating the literary arts in Park County. For more information, call (406) 220-8630 or visit elkriverarts.org.
