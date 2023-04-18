Sarah Vowell

Sarah Vowell

 Courtesy of Elk River Arts & Lectures

Elk River Arts & Lectures will host “An Evening with Sarah Vowell” on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. in Livingston’s Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. The event is free and open to the public.

Vowell, a New York Times bestselling author of seven nonfiction books on American history and culture, uses her work to examine the connections between the American past and present, an Elk River Arts & Lectures news release said. She offers personal, often humorous accounts of American history as well as current events and politics.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters