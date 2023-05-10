The National Civilian Community Corps, or Americorps NCCC, is in Livingston to help local nonprofit and environmental efforts such as planting trees.

They are visiting from the East Coast, Texas and Michigan, according to Americorps community outreach representative Nhu Tran. Americorps’ primary sponsor is the Park County Environmental Council; an umbrella for Livingston Loves Trees, a nonprofit started last year.

