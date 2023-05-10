Deputy Director of Park County Environmental Council, Erica Lighthiser, left, and Americorps Outreach Representative, Nhu Tran, talk about the partnership between the two organizations last week while Americorps team members Geremiah Sherman and Meredith Levin finish up efforts to plant tree #94.
Americorps employee Meredith Levin helps Livingston Loves Trees plant tree #94 (out of 100) at a residence off of North E Street in Livingston on Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTOS BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
From left, Zoe Palmer, Tyler Averman and Katie Dodds tie down equipment and get ready to go pick up more trees to plant, as part of an effort between Americorps and Livingston Loves Trees.
The National Civilian Community Corps, or Americorps NCCC, is in Livingston to help local nonprofit and environmental efforts such as planting trees.
They are visiting from the East Coast, Texas and Michigan, according to Americorps community outreach representative Nhu Tran. Americorps’ primary sponsor is the Park County Environmental Council; an umbrella for Livingston Loves Trees, a nonprofit started last year.
“They bring a lot into the nonprofits and everyone learns a lot so it’s a neat exchange,” said PCEC Deputy Director Erica Lighthiser.
Americorps NCCC is a program that engages 18- to 24-year-olds in team-based national and community service in the United States. The team is in Livingston through July 9 and housing is being provided by the HRDC Warming Center, as the center is closed to homeless people during the off-season.
Tran, who comes with Americorps to Livingston from Rochester, N.Y., said that their focus is to find organizations to volunteer with, as well as spend time performing the community service that they have previously arranged.
Livingston Loves Trees began as an effort to plant 1,000 trees by 2032. The organization planted 64 trees last year and will plant 100 this year, according to Lighthiser.
Ash trees make up about half of the trees in the community of Livingston. These trees are threatened by the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle that has already killed millions of ash trees across the country, according to the Livingston Loves Trees page on the PCEC’s website.
According to Lighthiser, Tyler Averman, owner of Paradise Landscape & Stone, is helping the crew of Americorps people plant trees by offering his expertise and equipment.
“The trees and planting is provided,” said Lighthiser. “Almost all donations go directly to tree purchase and equipment. Because we have all this volunteer labor it’s a really nice partnership.”
Tran said that the Americorps group is here to help plant trees, but that’s not all. Tran said that as a community outreach representative her job is to get the word out that they are here in Park County and looking for other opportunities to volunteer unrelated to their current project with Livingston Loves Trees.
While Americorps’ main sponsor is the PCEC, their co-sponsor is Farm to School. Other projects that Americorps has been assisting with in Livingston involve Western Sustainability Exchange (Livingston Farmer’s Market), city parks and trails projects — such as the Myer’s River View Trail cleanup and rebuild last weekend, and painting offices at Lincoln School.
Anyone affiliated with a nonprofit who seeks help from Americorps can contact Nhu Tran at (585) 305-2501.
