Two-year-olds in Vicki Schwarz’s two-year kindergarten classroom at Washington School sat attentively as they listened with excitement to special guest Lia Argyrakis, dressed in penguin attire, talk about her November/December 2022, trip to Antarctica to see penguins — among other wildlife — on Thursday morning.

Schwarz’s 2YK class studied “the penguin unit” during the first week of February. Washington School Principal Anne Penn Cox thought it would be a nice treat for the kids to ask Argyrakis to come in and talk about her trip, showing photos and videos of the adventure.