Two-year-olds in Vicki Schwarz’s two-year kindergarten classroom at Washington School sat attentively as they listened with excitement to special guest Lia Argyrakis, dressed in penguin attire, talk about her November/December 2022, trip to Antarctica to see penguins — among other wildlife — on Thursday morning.
Schwarz’s 2YK class studied “the penguin unit” during the first week of February. Washington School Principal Anne Penn Cox thought it would be a nice treat for the kids to ask Argyrakis to come in and talk about her trip, showing photos and videos of the adventure.
Argyrakis, a nurse practitioner at Livingston HealthCare, said her trip was a special opportunity for her to tag along with her partner, National Geographic guest photographer, Max Lowe, on the National Geographic Expedition.
During the expedition Argyrakis said she saw several varieties of penguins, including New Delhi, Emperor and Chinstrap. She also talked to the kids about killer whales, humpback whales and a rare sighting of a leopard seal with a pup she saw on the adventure. She also talked about icebergs and the ship she took.
“How was the ship ride?” Penn, who sat in for the special presentation, asked Argyrakis, during a Q & A session at the end of the presentation.
“It was a pretty hard trip through a place called ‘Drake’s Passage,” replied Argyrakis. “The waves were bigger than this school, towering over 60 feet high, and the boat was rocking a lot in those big waves. It was a little scary, but we were brave, and once we were there, we were safe.”
One of the children asked if Argyrakis saw any other kinds of seals on her trip.
“There were a lot of other kinds of seals, actually. We saw a lot of Weddell seals — they were all kind of lazy because it was summertime there.”
Montana State University takes research groups to Antarctica every year. Cox said this is just the beginning of opening the world of learning for the young children at Washington.
“We are so fortunate to have so many great resources available here. It’s awesome that they can come in and share with the kids,” Cox said.